Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,987,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,241 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Generac were worth $650,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Generac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 5.3% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $349.18 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.72 and a 12-month high of $364.00. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $321.60.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. UBS Group upped their target price on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.64.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $4,925,000. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

