General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. National Pension Service increased its stake in General Electric by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,757,000 after buying an additional 85,935 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 82,422 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of General Electric by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 469,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 34,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustco Bank Corp N Y increased its position in shares of General Electric by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 315,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $120.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.76, a PEG ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.