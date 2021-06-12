General Mills’ (GIS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.09.

NYSE:GIS opened at $62.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.24. General Mills has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 77.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

