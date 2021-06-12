George Materna Acquires 100,000 Shares of Gattaca plc (LON:GATC) Stock

Gattaca plc (LON:GATC) insider George Materna acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £222,000 ($290,044.42).

Shares of GATC stock opened at GBX 221 ($2.89) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 163.08. Gattaca plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 41.30 ($0.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 227.70 ($2.97). The company has a market capitalization of £71.36 million and a PE ratio of -65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.35, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price target on Gattaca from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; professional outsourced engineering and technology support solutions; and traditional staffing, market insight reporting, packaged campaign, recruitment process outsourcing, and employer branding agency services.

