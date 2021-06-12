GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $51.27 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the period. MSCI accounts for approximately 8.2% of GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $51,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 4.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 28.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

MSCI traded up $3.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $479.51. 237,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,112. The business’s 50 day moving average is $466.98. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.87 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $310.10 and a twelve month high of $495.16.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSCI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.43.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

