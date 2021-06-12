GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. Invests $4.85 Million in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,000. Daily Journal makes up about 0.8% of GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 1.13% of Daily Journal as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DJCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Daily Journal by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Daily Journal by 253.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Daily Journal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,378,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Daily Journal by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Daily Journal by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

NASDAQ:DJCO traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $337.97. 3,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,684. Daily Journal Co. has a twelve month low of $234.59 and a twelve month high of $416.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 12.56, a current ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $314.52.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 234.40%. The business had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter.

Daily Journal Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.