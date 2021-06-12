GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2021

Shares of GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.28. 53,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 20,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 million, a PE ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56.

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter.

GLG Life Tech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLGLF)

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

