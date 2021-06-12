GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Shares of GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.28. 53,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 20,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 million, a PE ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56.

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter.

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

