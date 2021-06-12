Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 622,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Global Net Lease worth $11,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 37,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,321 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 12.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,136,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after buying an additional 128,310 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Global Net Lease by 49.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 160,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 53,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 321,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 26,473 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GNL opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $20.06.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

