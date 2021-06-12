Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Trading Up 1.1%

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN)’s share price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.59 and last traded at $17.57. 11,636 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 24,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.31.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.