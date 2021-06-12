GN Store Nord A/S’s (GNNDY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GNNDY. Credit Suisse Group lowered GN Store Nord A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GN Store Nord A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $307.00.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

Shares of GNNDY opened at $246.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.31. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.52. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $278.45.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer segments in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.