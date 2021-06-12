Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 78,944 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,613,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,944 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $267,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.13. 567,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,116. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $51.29 and a one year high of $79.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.36.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

