Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,631,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,369,691 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.97% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $287,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 558,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,697,000 after acquiring an additional 36,182 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $53.15. The stock had a trading volume of 777,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.11. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.03.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 32.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.59.

Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

