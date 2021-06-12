Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 1,920,831 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 579.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,252,495 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,920,831 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $220,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CM shares. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.88.

CM stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.74. 281,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,219. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $65.22 and a 1 year high of $120.65.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $1.2051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 45.77%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

