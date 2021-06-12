Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub Acquires 5,000 Shares

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,938.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lawrence E. Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $76,550.00.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.52. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

GBDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,332,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 988,484 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 11.3% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,142,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,943,000 after buying an additional 318,851 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,341,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,109,000 after buying an additional 1,758,314 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 3,765.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,895,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,800,000 after buying an additional 1,846,266 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,741,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,456,000 after acquiring an additional 79,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

