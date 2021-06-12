Goose Finance One Day Volume Hits $85,577.00 (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Goose Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $85,577.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Goose Finance has traded 48.7% lower against the dollar. One Goose Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.04 or 0.00005665 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00061655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00021698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.76 or 0.00795087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.58 or 0.08354222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00086269 BTC.

About Goose Finance

EGG is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

