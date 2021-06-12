GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $127.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) will post sales of $127.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $129.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $126.00 million. GP Strategies posted sales of $106.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year sales of $499.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $494.05 million to $505.55 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $534.50 million, with estimates ranging from $520.00 million to $546.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $114.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.66 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPX. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GP Strategies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Shares of GPX opened at $16.10 on Friday. GP Strategies has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $280.88 million, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPX. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 12.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,450,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after buying an additional 160,607 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 116.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after buying an additional 48,925 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its holdings in GP Strategies by 11.2% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 444,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after buying an additional 44,667 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GP Strategies in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

