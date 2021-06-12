Grammer (ETR:GMM) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of Grammer AG (ETR:GMM) shot up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €25.90 ($30.47) and last traded at €25.70 ($30.24). 4,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €25.00 ($29.41).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on shares of Grammer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $411.46 million and a PE ratio of -8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €25.26.

Grammer AG develops, produces, and sells components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center consoles, and interior components and operating elements to automakers and automotive tier-I suppliers, as well as thermoplastic solutions.

