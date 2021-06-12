Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) PT Set at C$90.00 by National Bankshares

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) has been given a C$90.00 price objective by analysts at National Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.28% from the stock’s previous close.

GRT.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$88.89.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$82.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$64.98 and a 1-year high of C$82.57.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

