GravityCoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $197.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $52,355.35 and $197.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058238 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00174703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00195280 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.90 or 0.01098782 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,022.01 or 1.00229994 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,823,492 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

