Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 26 ($0.34) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

LON:GGP opened at GBX 21.40 ($0.28) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 21.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £841.60 million and a P/E ratio of -214.00. Greatland Gold has a twelve month low of GBX 11.40 ($0.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 38.50 ($0.50).

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

