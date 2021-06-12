Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the May 13th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GEBRF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 10,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,966. Greenbriar Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23.

Greenbriar Capital Company Profile

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, management, and sale of various real estate properties and renewable energy projects primarily in Canada and the United States. It is also developing 100 megawatts solar project in Puerto Rico and 80 megawatts wind generation project in Utah.

