GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) Short Interest Update

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 70.4% from the May 13th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,052,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GRNH traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,157,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,657,864. GreenGro Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02.
About GreenGro Technologies
