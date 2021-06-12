GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) Short Interest Update

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 70.4% from the May 13th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,052,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GRNH traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,157,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,657,864. GreenGro Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02.

About GreenGro Technologies

GreenGro Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets green eco-friendly vertical cultivation systems in the United States. It offers flux lighting products, table stands, nutrient mixers, home units, cloning systems, and tea brewers, as well as provides consulting and management services to its clients.

