Greif (NYSE:GEF) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.55-4.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.78. Greif also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.550-4.850 EPS.

Shares of GEF stock opened at $64.16 on Friday. Greif has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $66.03. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Greif had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Greif’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greif will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.66%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.17.

In other news, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 7,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $414,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,986.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $31,636.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

