Gresham House (LON:GHE) Shares Down 1.7%

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE)’s share price fell 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 870 ($11.37) and last traded at GBX 890 ($11.63). 20,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 80,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 905 ($11.82).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GHE. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 959 ($12.53) price objective on shares of Gresham House in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Gresham House in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 945 ($12.35) price objective on shares of Gresham House in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Gresham House alerts:

The company has a market cap of £292.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 501.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 860.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This is a boost from Gresham House’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Gresham House’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.50%.

About Gresham House (LON:GHE)

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.