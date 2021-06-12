Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Bought by Nishkama Capital LLC

Nishkama Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 59.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 326,576 shares of the coupon company’s stock after buying an additional 121,525 shares during the quarter. Groupon accounts for about 4.5% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Nishkama Capital LLC’s holdings in Groupon were worth $16,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in Groupon by 139.1% during the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 56,609 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 32,936 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Groupon by 1,552.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,386 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,850 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Groupon during the first quarter worth $1,119,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,720 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Groupon by 70.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRPN stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.29. 683,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,907. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Groupon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. Groupon had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Groupon from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

