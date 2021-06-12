Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $5.50 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:AVAL opened at $5.91 on Friday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.99.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0222 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 72,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,054,000. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

