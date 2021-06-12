Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,435 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.44% of Guidewire Software worth $37,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 37.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $537,529.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,867.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $85,490.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $110.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.43. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

