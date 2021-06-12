Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS HLFDY opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05. Halfords Group has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $11.56.
Halfords Group Company Profile
