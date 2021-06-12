Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS HLFDY opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05. Halfords Group has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $11.56.

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

