Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Hamilton Lane has raised its dividend by 131.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Hamilton Lane has a dividend payout ratio of 51.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hamilton Lane to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $90.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.83. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $59.64 and a 12 month high of $97.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.17 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 52.77%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

