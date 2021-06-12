Handshake Achieves Market Capitalization of $86.73 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000616 BTC on exchanges. Handshake has a market cap of $86.73 million and approximately $473,934.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,624.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,386.01 or 0.06697608 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $570.39 or 0.01601115 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.16 or 0.00449571 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00154502 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $248.72 or 0.00698164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.24 or 0.00455409 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006847 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00040625 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 395,218,335 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

