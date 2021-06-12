Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

HPGLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:HPGLY opened at $107.60 on Friday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $112.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.91.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in shipping of containers by sea; and the provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.