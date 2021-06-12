HARD Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $53.57 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. In the last week, HARD Protocol has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $53.57 million and $32.40 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HARD Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00057849 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00159145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.84 or 0.00196118 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.45 or 0.01155437 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,634.94 or 1.00069446 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002701 BTC.

HARD Protocol Coin Profile

HARD Protocol’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,750,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

