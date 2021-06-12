Head-To-Head Contrast: Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) and Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) and Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hayward and Welbilt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hayward N/A N/A N/A Welbilt 1.37% 13.46% 1.56%

50.5% of Hayward shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Welbilt shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Welbilt shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hayward and Welbilt’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hayward $875.40 million 6.11 $43.30 million N/A N/A Welbilt $1.15 billion 2.97 -$7.40 million $0.16 151.06

Hayward has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Welbilt.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hayward and Welbilt, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hayward 0 2 7 0 2.78 Welbilt 0 4 2 0 2.33

Hayward presently has a consensus price target of $25.57, indicating a potential upside of 10.46%. Welbilt has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.39%. Given Hayward’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hayward is more favorable than Welbilt.

Summary

Welbilt beats Hayward on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools. Hayward Holdings, Inc. is based in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

