Head to Head Contrast: Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) vs. Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS)

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) and Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Performance Shipping and Pyxis Tankers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pyxis Tankers 0 1 0 0 2.00

Performance Shipping currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 105.22%. Given Performance Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Pyxis Tankers.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Shipping and Pyxis Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping -0.90% -0.38% -0.24% Pyxis Tankers -31.78% -23.17% -7.16%

Volatility & Risk

Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pyxis Tankers has a beta of -0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Performance Shipping and Pyxis Tankers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.59 $5.19 million $1.05 5.10 Pyxis Tankers $21.71 million 0.94 -$6.90 million ($0.32) -2.90

Performance Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Pyxis Tankers. Pyxis Tankers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Performance Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.3% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of Pyxis Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Performance Shipping beats Pyxis Tankers on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of April 12, 2021, the company operated a fleet of five tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

