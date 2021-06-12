Head-To-Head Review: Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) and First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN)

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) and First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get Umpqua alerts:

This table compares Umpqua and First Northern Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Umpqua 29.85% 16.56% 1.47% First Northern Community Bancorp 22.41% 8.56% 0.76%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Umpqua and First Northern Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Umpqua 1 2 3 0 2.33 First Northern Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Umpqua currently has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential downside of 27.17%. Given Umpqua’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Umpqua is more favorable than First Northern Community Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.7% of Umpqua shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Umpqua shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Umpqua has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Northern Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Umpqua and First Northern Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Umpqua $1.42 billion 2.92 -$1.52 billion ($0.84) -22.48 First Northern Community Bancorp $56.67 million 2.75 $12.16 million N/A N/A

First Northern Community Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Umpqua.

Summary

Umpqua beats First Northern Community Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loans for corporate and commercial customers, such as accounts receivable and inventory financing, multi-family and equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, international trade, real estate construction loans, permanent financing products, and small business administration program financing, as well as capital markets and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers loan products for small businesses; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential owner-occupied and rental properties; and consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured personal loans, home equity and personal lines of credit, and motor vehicle loans. Further, it provides financial planning, treasury, and cash management services; retail brokerage and investment advisory services; digital, mobile, telephone, text, and online banking services; and e-commerce services. The company serves middle market corporate, commercial, and business banking customers; individual investors; and high net worth individuals and families. As of December 31, 2020, it conducted commercial and retail banking activities at 265 locations, including 229 store locations in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

First Northern Community Bancorp Company Profile

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer loans. The company also offers credit cards; investment and brokerage services; alternative investment products, and fiduciary and other financial services; and equipment leasing, merchant card processing, payroll, and international banking services through third parties. In addition, it provides issues cashier's checks; rents safe deposit boxes; and provides other customary banking services. The company operates eleven full service branches located in the cities of Auburn, Davis, Dixon, Fairfield, Rancho, Cordova, Roseville, Sacramento, Vacaville, West Sacramento, Winters, and Woodland; a satellite banking office inside a retirement community in the city of Davis; residential mortgage loan office in Davis; and a commercial loan office in the Contra Costa County city of Walnut Creek. First Northern Community Bancorp was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dixon, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.