Head to Head Survey: HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) & Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF)

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) and Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Energy Services has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Western Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPeak Energy N/A -3.30% -2.82% Western Energy Services -35.84% -14.20% -6.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for HighPeak Energy and Western Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPeak Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Western Energy Services 1 0 0 0 1.00

Western Energy Services has a consensus target price of $0.35, indicating a potential downside of 2.78%. Given Western Energy Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Western Energy Services is more favorable than HighPeak Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Western Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPeak Energy $24.62 million 37.87 -$101.46 million N/A N/A Western Energy Services $77.40 million 0.42 -$30.80 million N/A N/A

Western Energy Services has higher revenue and earnings than HighPeak Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.2% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 89.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats Western Energy Services on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves. HighPeak Energy, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment services, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies. The company owns and operates 57 drilling rigs; and 66 service rigs. It serves crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

