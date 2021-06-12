Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,097 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Stericycle by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in Stericycle by 191.1% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stericycle by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $74.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -571.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.19. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.14 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

