Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires 36,559 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 237.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,559 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,378,000 after purchasing an additional 671,287 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $194,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,121,000 after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG opened at $177.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.41 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.19.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price target on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.29.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

