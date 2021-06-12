Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 74,674 Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 74,674 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Teradata at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,625,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth about $49,501,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,424 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,331 shares during the period. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,849,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,959,000 after purchasing an additional 806,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC opened at $47.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 477.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $59.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.97.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.36 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. Teradata’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Martyn Etherington sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $355,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 84,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,913.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $55,900.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,522.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,227 shares of company stock worth $955,376 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TDC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

