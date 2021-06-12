Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intellicheck were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 29.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 13,739 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter worth $167,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at $84,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intellicheck by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at $430,000. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDN opened at $7.60 on Friday. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.06 million, a PE ratio of -190.00 and a beta of 1.90.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

IDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Intellicheck from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

