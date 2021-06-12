Heartland Advisors Inc. Invests $4.31 Million in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,337,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,827,000 after purchasing an additional 55,911 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,078,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,523,000 after acquiring an additional 72,784 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,361,000 after acquiring an additional 376,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,788,000 after purchasing an additional 69,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Snap-on by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48,375 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 3,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $729,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total transaction of $1,343,398.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,056,478.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,020 shares of company stock worth $16,071,346 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock opened at $238.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.41. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $128.10 and a one year high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

SNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.83.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

