Heartland Advisors Inc. Makes New $5.11 Million Investment in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 153,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,506,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,107,000 after acquiring an additional 236,758 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 633,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,763,000 after acquiring an additional 64,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 488.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 25,652 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRQ. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $65,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,217.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRQ opened at $37.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 1.51. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

