Helium Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.06 Billion (HNT)

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Helium has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $8.59 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Helium has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.36 or 0.00034794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00038008 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.81 or 0.00221951 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008156 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00010177 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005558 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

Helium uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,191,494 coins. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Buying and Selling Helium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

