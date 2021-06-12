Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.11 Million

Brokerages forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will announce $38.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.53 million and the lowest is $37.60 million. Heritage Commerce reported sales of $37.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year sales of $150.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.20 million to $153.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $157.43 million, with estimates ranging from $148.49 million to $166.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.99 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HTBK. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

NASDAQ HTBK traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 288,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $12.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,312.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,606,000 after acquiring an additional 236,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,191,000 after acquiring an additional 832,326 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,722,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,264,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,873,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,891,000 after acquiring an additional 445,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,434,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,534,000 after acquiring an additional 515,852 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

