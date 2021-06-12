Heritage Trust Co Cuts Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IHS Markit by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,271,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,736,116,000 after acquiring an additional 907,765 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,596,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,364,000 after purchasing an additional 392,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 70.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,302 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,064,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,944,000 after purchasing an additional 91,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 8.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,451,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,833,000 after purchasing an additional 330,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $108.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.95. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $68.03 and a 12-month high of $109.65.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.