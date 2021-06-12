Heritage Trust Co Has $469,000 Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OGE Energy by 12.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 853,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,625,000 after buying an additional 96,504 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in OGE Energy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $24,509,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in OGE Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,761,000 after buying an additional 27,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 592.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OGE. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

NYSE OGE opened at $35.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.63.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.46) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

