Heritage Trust Co Has $660,000 Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Heritage Trust Co raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $525.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $499.00. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The company has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $657.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

