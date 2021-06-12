Heritage Trust Co Increases Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 15.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,554,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,933,000 after buying an additional 3,674,100 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 11.8% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,197,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,852,000 after purchasing an additional 337,558 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,378,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,819 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,220,000 after purchasing an additional 177,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 3.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,946,000 after purchasing an additional 66,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ARCC. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Ares Capital stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.95%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

