Heritage Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Heritage Trust Co grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 403.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $465.15 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.57 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

