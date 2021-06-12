Heritage Trust Co Purchases 1,046 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 107.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Cummins by 58.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.70.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $250.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.52. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.61 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

